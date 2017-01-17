Fredericton police seize drugs, arrest 2 men
The seizure happened Tuesday night when police executed a search warrant on the city's south side. Two men in their thirties face charges of drug possession and trafficking after a drug investigation the Capital Region Intelligence Unit and the Fredericton Police Force led to their arrests on Tuesday.
