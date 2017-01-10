Fred Lee's Social Network: Lights of Hope shine on St. Paul's,...
Anyone living or working in the city's downtown core will be familiar with the Burrard Street beacon of more than 100,000 bulbs illuminating the front of the venerable institution to promote the hospital's annual fundraising efforts. Since the lighting celebration on Nov. 24, thousands of visitors have enjoyed the sparkling display featuring more than 10 kilometres of lights and hundreds of sponsored stars assembled entirely by volunteers using donated materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Sun
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC