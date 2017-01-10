Former daycare owner accused of assau...

Former daycare owner accused of assaulting 6 children to enter pleas

2 min ago

Mary Jana McCormack, who was charged with eight counts of assault on Nov. 3 after a five-month investigation, is scheduled to face those charges in Fredericton court today. A woman who owned a daycare centre in Harvey Station is expected to enter pleas today on eight charges of assault relating to six children who attended her Laugh & Learn Children's Centre.

