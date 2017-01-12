Fire at Moncton Bell Aliant building relocates staff to satellite office
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at the Bell Aliant building on Mapleton Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday. An early morning fire at the Bell Aliant building at 555 Mapleton Rd. continues to be investigated by the Moncton Fire Department.
