Feds, province ante up $272M for Route 11 upgrades
Dominic LeBlanc, federal minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, speaks at province's major highway announcement on Friday morning. The federal and provincial governments are investing $272 million to twin a section of Route 11 between Shediac and Bouctouche and to create a new bypass near Miramichi.
