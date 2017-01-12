Ellen's law in Gallant government's plans for new legislature session
Cyclists in the province recently renewed their push for the one-metre rule after the death of competitive cyclist Ellen Watters. The Gallant government intends to change the Motor Vehicle Act to improve safety for cyclists in the legislature session that begins Tuesday.
