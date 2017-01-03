Drifting snow makes travel tricky on N.B. roads
The winter storm warning has ended for Moncton and parts of southeast New Brunswick Sunday morning but travel is not advised. Travel is not advised as visibility could be reduced at times in drifting snow.
