Dorchester leaves no one behind, as village dealt with outages
In the small community of Dorchester, the last few days were a real struggle, with much of the village - including the water treatment plant - without power, but everyone pitched in to make sure those without electricity stayed safe. The village's 20 volunteer firefighters went door to door over three days to make sure everybody was taken care of.
