Dorchester inmate pleads guilty to pr...

Dorchester inmate pleads guilty to prison breakout charges

43 min ago Read more: CBC News

A federal inmate, who escaped Dorchester Penitentiary last winter and led police on a chase that ended in Fredericton, has pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large before the end of his sentence, assaulting two women and stealing their car. Jeffrey MacLean, 29, of Dalhousie, entered the pleas to the five charges related to his prison breakout in Moncton provincial court on Monday.

