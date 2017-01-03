Doing something crazy with friends

20 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Tanya Hoeg had to admit her sense of adventure got the best of her as she ran into the water in Tidnish on New Year's Day. Hoeg was one of several people to participate in a polar bear dip at the beach on Jan. 1, running into the water before quickly running back out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

