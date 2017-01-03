Doing something crazy with friends
Tanya Hoeg had to admit her sense of adventure got the best of her as she ran into the water in Tidnish on New Year's Day. Hoeg was one of several people to participate in a polar bear dip at the beach on Jan. 1, running into the water before quickly running back out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|13 hr
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Tue
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC