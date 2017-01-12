Di's engagement ring surges in popula...

Di's engagement ring surges in popularity

Saturday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It is arguably the most famous ring in the world, the sapphire and diamond engagement ring worn by Diana, Princess of Wales that now adorns the Duchess of Cambridge's left hand. Now, 36 years after the original was ordered by the Prince of Wales, replicas of the ring have surged in popularity thanks to the spending power of the growing Russian and Chinese middle classes.

