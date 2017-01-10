Devin Morningstar sentencing hearing for 1st-degree murder today

Devin Morningstar, 19, was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, in Moncton in December 2015. A sentencing hearing for Devin Morningstar for the first-degree murder of Baylee Wylie is scheduled for the Court of Queen's Bench in Moncton today.

