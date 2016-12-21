Dennis Oland's new murder trial date ...

Dennis Oland's new murder trial date could be set today

38 min ago

Dennis Oland, who served 10 months in prison, has been free on bail since Oct. 25, pending his new trial. Dennis Oland could find out today when - or if - he will face a new second-degree murder trial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, New Brunswick multimillionaire Richard Oland.

