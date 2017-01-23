Dennis Oland's murder conviction overturned on 'contentious point of law,' Crown argues

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned Dennis Oland's second-degree murder conviction "on a narrow and contentious point of law" and "in a manner incompatible with a the importance of jury decisions," Crown prosecutors argued in a bid to have the case reviewed by the Supreme Court of Canada. "The justice system relies on the principle that 'the ultimate issue of guilt or innocence is determined by a group of ordinary citizens who are not legal specialists and who bring to the legal process a healthy measure of common sense,'" prosecutors stated in their application seeking leave to appeal, filed on Monday.

