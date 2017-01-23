Dennis Oland's murder conviction overturned on 'contentious point of law,' Crown argues
The New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned Dennis Oland's second-degree murder conviction "on a narrow and contentious point of law" and "in a manner incompatible with a the importance of jury decisions," Crown prosecutors argued in a bid to have the case reviewed by the Supreme Court of Canada. "The justice system relies on the principle that 'the ultimate issue of guilt or innocence is determined by a group of ordinary citizens who are not legal specialists and who bring to the legal process a healthy measure of common sense,'" prosecutors stated in their application seeking leave to appeal, filed on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec '16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC