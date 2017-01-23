Dennis Oland's murder conviction over...

Dennis Oland's murder conviction overturned on 'contentious point of law,' Crown argues

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: CBC News

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal overturned Dennis Oland's second-degree murder conviction "on a narrow and contentious point of law" and "in a manner incompatible with a the importance of jury decisions," Crown prosecutors argued in a bid to have the case reviewed by the Supreme Court of Canada. "The justice system relies on the principle that 'the ultimate issue of guilt or innocence is determined by a group of ordinary citizens who are not legal specialists and who bring to the legal process a healthy measure of common sense,'" prosecutors stated in their application seeking leave to appeal, filed on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko Jan 15 many roads still bad 1
News The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen... Jan 8 Rob 5
News Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt... Jan 3 Not numb 1
News Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ... Jan 3 other chillin 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec 25 be safe 4 Xmas 1
News Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin... Dec '16 Sargeant Renfrew ... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC