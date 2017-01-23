Den Tandt: Canada's strongest card in the era of Trump: We buy American

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. It's no big shocker, in a country leaning heavily Democrat, that reaction to President Donald Trump's truculent inaugural speech in the first 48 hours has run the gamut from fear, to loathing, to horror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.