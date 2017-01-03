Defence wraps case in ex-Mountie impaired driving trial
Cleveland is charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and operating a motor vehicle while impaired. 49-year-old Ronald Cleveland is on trial for an impaired driving charges dating back to an incident in the early hours of March 21, 2014 in Dieppe.
