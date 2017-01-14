Curling Across the Nation stops in P.A.
It may have been frigid outside, but at ice level at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club Thursday spirits were high as an initiative united curlers across Canada stopped by for an evening game. He is currently traversing Saskatchewan as a part of his endeavour to raise awareness for his favourite sport, while raising funds to replace his aging home curling club in the small village of Harvey Station, NB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince Albert Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|3 hr
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC