canada-artic-military

HMCS Fredericton maneuvers in Frobisher Bay at the southern tip of Baffin Island, Canada, taking part in a sovereignty exercise involving a Canadian submarine, Canadian Coast Guard vessel, fighter jets, as well as 800 soldiers, federal police and Inuit rangers 09 August 2007. A subsidiary of French defence giant Thales has been selected for a $5-billion contract to maintain Canada's new Arctic patrol vessels and supply ships, but according to documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen, the Canadian government had earlier been warned by some officials at the Department of National Defence that its strategy of having one firm do maintenance for both fleets could cost taxpayers more money in the long run.

