Brunswick sheets gone, leaving fans longing for local flannel
The last shipment of Brunswick sheets was scooped up by loyal customers at Currie's electronics and Home Decor in Woodstock, says store owner Larry Currie. Brunswick sheets, a popular product made in Bouctouche by Andreanne International, is no longer available since the company said "good night" and quietly dimmed the lights for good last year.
