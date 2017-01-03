Bathurst fire forces evacuation of ap...

Bathurst fire forces evacuation of apartments, damages bistro

A fire Tuesday happened across the street from where a large blaze wiped out a pair of buildings in the Bathurst's downtown core. A fire in downtown Bathurst on Tuesday led to the evacuation of several apartments and damaged a restaurant that was supposed to open in two weeks.

