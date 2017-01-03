Bad weather doesn't faze Cape Breton ...

Bad weather doesn't faze Cape Breton walkers

Monday

The Cape Breton Island Hoppers are pictured here on the Lewis Mountain Trail on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Volkssport, a Cape Breton club for people who enjoy strolling outdoors, kept to its semi-monthly schedule despite a fire ban that closed forest trails in August, and heavy rain that flooded parts of the CBRM in October.

