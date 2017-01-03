Bad weather doesn't faze Cape Breton walkers
The Cape Breton Island Hoppers are pictured here on the Lewis Mountain Trail on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Volkssport, a Cape Breton club for people who enjoy strolling outdoors, kept to its semi-monthly schedule despite a fire ban that closed forest trails in August, and heavy rain that flooded parts of the CBRM in October.
