Ant and Dec to add OBEs to latest awards haul

Yesterday

TV presenters Ant and Dec will bag their fourth gong of the week today - when they receive OBEs at Buckingham Palace TV presenters Ant and Dec will bag their fourth gong of the week today - when they receive OBEs at Buckingham Palace. The duo picked up three prizes at the National Television Awards on Wednesday, including the TV presenter award for the 16th year in a row.

