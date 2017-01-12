Ant and Dec to add OBEs to latest awards haul
TV presenters Ant and Dec will bag their fourth gong of the week today - when they receive OBEs at Buckingham Palace TV presenters Ant and Dec will bag their fourth gong of the week today - when they receive OBEs at Buckingham Palace. The duo picked up three prizes at the National Television Awards on Wednesday, including the TV presenter award for the 16th year in a row.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain, wind gusts, freezing rain make messy mix ...
|19 hr
|Justin
|1
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|Jan 15
|many roads still bad
|1
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec '16
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
