An attack on Canadian Muslims is an attack on Canada

People attend a vigil for victims of a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday, at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan People attend a vigil for victims of a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday, at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

