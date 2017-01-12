After storm 'disaster,' NB Power crews race to catch up in northeast
On the Acadian Peninsula, about 200 utility poles fell after the ice storm and at least 20,000 customers were still without electricity Friday morning. The mayor of Tracadie has declared a state of emergency for his community on the Acadian Peninsula, where at least 20,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity after Tuesday's ice storm, and utility poles and lines crusted with ice continue to topple.
