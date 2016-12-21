3 vessels that sank at N.S. ports at centre of lawsuits, but who owns them?
The Farley Mowat was abandoned at the wharf in Shelburne in September 2013 and left to decay. Three derelict vessels that leaked oil when they sank at Nova Scotia ports are now tangled up in $1.8 million in lawsuits, denials of ownership, finger-pointing and even allegations of sabotage.
