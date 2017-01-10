29-year-old man in custody after stabbing incident in Eagle Lake
A 29-year-old resident of a group home was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing at the facility on Monday morning, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office. A 20-year-old male staff member of the group home located on McKayla Drive was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent to be treated for an apparent knife wound, Sheriff Darrell Crandall indicated in an email Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen...
|Jan 8
|Rob
|5
|Dyer outfitters' animal parts case sees 4 guilt...
|Jan 3
|Not numb
|1
|Hundreds prepare for Polar Bear Dip in Ontario ...
|Jan 3
|other chillin
|1
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC