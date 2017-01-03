2 men charged after 4 pedestrians str...

2 men charged after 4 pedestrians struck on Dieppe sidewalk

CBC News

RCMP arrested a 27-year-old woman shortly after the Dec. 21 hit and run and three men between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6. Two men have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with four pedestrians being struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk in Dieppe last month. Charges against another man and a woman are also pending in the hit and run, which sent the four male victims in their 20s to the hospital, Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt.

