120 year old photos from distinguished estate made famous by Downton up for auction

A FASCINATING album of photographs, giving a glimpse of life in one of Britain's most distinguished country seats, have come to light - and despite it being 120 years old, its appeal is likely to lie in the popularity of the subject matter to television viewers in the 21st Century. The album, to be sold at Lawrences Auctioneers in Crewkerne on February 3, contains 44 large mounted photographs of the house, staff and estate at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, immortalised in popular culture as the setting for the ITV series `Downton Abbey` as the home of the fictional `Earl of Grantham` but actually the home of the Earls of Carnarvon.

