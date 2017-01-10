10 johns face charges in undercover police operation in Moncton
St. George Street's long-standing prostitution problem has been back in the spotlight in recent months, after downtown residents voiced concerns to police. Ten men appeared in Moncton provincial court on Monday to face prostitution-related charges in connection with an undercover police operation targeting St. George Street launched following citizen complaints.
