Wish granted: New Brunswick girl battling cancer receives grand piano
A young girl suffering from cancer in Lameque, N.B. has been granted her wish of having her very own grand piano, an instrument she's used as therapy amidst a year of chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Throughout her recovery time the talented musician began teaching herself to play the piano to escape from the difficulties the disease brought with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|4 hr
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
|Laurier made it his mission to build a scandal-...
|Nov 25
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Montreal as a Hub for Activism in the African D...
|Nov '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC