The loss of an icon: Star Wars fans reflect on Carrie Fisher's death
A Star Wars comic book showing Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia is on display at Heroes Beacon comic book store in Saint John. Visit a comic book store like Saint John's Heroes Beacon, and you'll find fans mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.
