The Crown's Nazi Whitewash
The Nazis had a plan for the Duke of Windsor: to abduct him and put him as their stooge on the British throne. Given his past, they had every reason to think he would go along.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Dec 30
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC