The Crown's Nazi Whitewash

The Crown's Nazi Whitewash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Beast

The Nazis had a plan for the Duke of Windsor: to abduct him and put him as their stooge on the British throne. Given his past, they had every reason to think he would go along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letter: More than a border divides us Dec 30 thats fer sure 1
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... Dec 29 Pete 1
News LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings? Dec 25 be safe 4 Xmas 1
News Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin... Dec 16 Sargeant Renfrew ... 1
News Study says N.L. will see below average food pri... Dec 6 meanwhile 1
RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS Dec 5 UNMATRIXED 1
News Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10) Dec 4 Stop Statism 7
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC