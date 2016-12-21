Take the reins: Mactaquac Park in search of sleigh ride team
Neill Sandwith, Mactaquac Provincial Park manager, says the sleigh rides have been going on since the park opened in the 1960s. Visitors can go snowshoeing, sledding and skating once the pond ice is solid enough, but a lot of calls to the park are about sleigh rides.
