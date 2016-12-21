Storm surge warning issued for parts ...

Storm surge warning issued for parts of New Brunswick

58 min ago

Snow will turn to rain across central and southern New Brunswick but the north will see another 5 to 10 cm of accumulation before skies clear late on Friday. The storm moving through New Brunswick will bring heavy rain across much of the Maritimes, with heavy snow and strong winds continuing in northern New Brunswick today, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

