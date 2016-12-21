Senior royals way ahead of younger counterparts with public engagement days
Senior members of the Royal Family spent nearly twice as many days on public engagements in 2016 than their younger counterparts, new figures show. The Queen's children clocked up an average of 137 days in the public eye this year, compared with 76 for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
|Laurier made it his mission to build a scandal-...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Montreal as a Hub for Activism in the African D...
|Nov '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC