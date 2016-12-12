Romance rumours, playboy princes, and Panama Papers: A year of royal controversy
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, left, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday Dec. 8, 2016. One may assume the life of a member of a Royal Family is easy, right? After all, members receive the "royal treatment" all year long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Sun
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
|Laurier made it his mission to build a scandal-...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Montreal as a Hub for Activism in the African D...
|Nov '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC