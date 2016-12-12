Rescued bear cub 'Buddy' not out of the woods yet
A bear cub makes her way under Jeremy Hallihan's deck in Parker Ridge, N.B., this month. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Buddy, the bear cub discovered in the backyard of a Parker Ridge family this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|4 hr
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
|Laurier made it his mission to build a scandal-...
|Nov 25
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Montreal as a Hub for Activism in the African D...
|Nov '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC