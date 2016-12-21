Prince welcomes Canadian language group to Myddfai home
A ROYAL reception was held near Llandovery last week by the Prince of Wales to discuss the work of a Canadian national organisation who are inspired by the revitalisation of the Welsh language. Prince Charles held the round table discussion with members of The Language Committee of Canada's national organisation of the Inuit, the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami to discuss their work to standardise the Inuit language of Inuktitut and learn from the Welsh example of language revitalisation.
