Prevalence of black bobcats in New Brunswick puzzles biologist
New Brunswick Museum Head of Zoology and Research Curator Donald McAlpine says he doesn't have a good answer as to why melanistic bobcats, like this one snared on Christmas Day, have only been recorded in New Brunswick and Florida. A New Brunswick biologist says he's stymied by the fact that New Brunswick appears to be one of just two places in the world that pure black bobcats have ever been found.
