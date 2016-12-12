Photos released from Saint John bank robbery
A robber points a handgun at someone behind the counter at the TD Bank on East Point Way in east Saint John on Thursday. Saint John police are circulating security camera photographs taken during an armed robbery at the TD Canada Trust on East Point Way on Thursday.
