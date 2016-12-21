New snow plow technology aims to prevent accidents on New Brunswick highways
The safety swing arm, developed by Brun-Way Highways Operations Inc., has increased highway safety by preventing motorists from passing plow trucks in winter conditions. A piece of technology found on snowplows in the northwestern part of the province is aiming to decrease the number of motor vehicle accidents on New Brunswick highways.
