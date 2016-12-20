NB Power set to release long-awaited decision on Mactaquac hydro dam
The 670-megawatt hydro-electric facility on the St. John River, west of Fredericton, has concrete that is failing prematurely, forcing its decommissioning by 2030. The utility has been studying a number of options: rebuild the spillway and generating station; leave the dam intact but decommission the generators; or remove the dam altogether and let the river eventually return to its original course.
