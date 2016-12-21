Mother of accused murderer Marissa Shephard not fit to stand trial
Christine Helene Carson spent the past month at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, where she got a mental health assessment after being charged with stealing cigarettes and threatening a clerk. The mother of accused murderer Marissa Shephard has been deemed unfit to be tried or held criminally responsible for stealing cigarettes from Irving gas stations in Moncton and threatening an employee by claiming she had a gun.
