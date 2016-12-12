Moncton woman charged in armed robbery
A 40-year old woman is facing three charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Moncton gas station on Wednesday. The robbery took place at approximately 7:40 p.m when police say a woman entered the Esso gas station on Mountain Road, demanded money and then fled on foot.
