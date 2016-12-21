Mental health advocate devastated by failed spending negotiations in Ottawa
After funding negotiations broke down in Ottawa on Monday, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen needs to do something to ensure mental health spending remains a priority in Manitoba, a mental health advocate says. "I don't think Minister Goertzen wants to be the Grinch [who] stole Christmas," said Chris Summerville, executive director of the Manitoba Schizophrenia Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
|Laurier made it his mission to build a scandal-...
|Nov 25
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Montreal as a Hub for Activism in the African D...
|Nov '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Trudeau to talk trade, investment to open doors...
|Nov '16
|Nicky
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC