Ken Dodd is made a Sir in the New Year's Honours

Ken Dodd is made a Sir in the New Year's Honours

Read more: Southport Visiter

The veteran funnyman told the Liverpool ECHO : "I woke up this morning and thought - what a beautiful day for becoming a Sir! The 89-year-old also said he was "proud and also humbled" to receive the knighthood, paying tribute to all those who had campaigned over the years for him to be recognised. And he joked that he was now going to buy a new suit for his trip to Buckingham Palace, as well as thinking of a suitable joke to tell the Queen.

