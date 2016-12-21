Ken Dodd is made a Sir in the New Year's Honours
The veteran funnyman told the Liverpool ECHO : "I woke up this morning and thought - what a beautiful day for becoming a Sir! The 89-year-old also said he was "proud and also humbled" to receive the knighthood, paying tribute to all those who had campaigned over the years for him to be recognised. And he joked that he was now going to buy a new suit for his trip to Buckingham Palace, as well as thinking of a suitable joke to tell the Queen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southport Visiter.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Fri
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC