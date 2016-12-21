Jaguar Land Rover and Drayton Manor chiefs receive New Year's Honours
Les Ratcliffe and Colin Bryan among those West Midlands business figures to be recognised in Queen's New Year's Honours 2017 Jaguar Land Rover's community relations chief and an international trade specialist are among the West Midlands business leaders to be recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours List. Former soldier Les Ratcliffe, who has been JLR's head of community relations since 1998, has been appointed an MBE in the 2017 list for outstanding service to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcTamworth.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter: More than a border divides us
|Fri
|thats fer sure
|1
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|Dec 29
|Pete
|1
|LETTER: Merry Christmas or Season's Greetings?
|Dec 25
|be safe 4 Xmas
|1
|Ottawa approved secret RCMP phone-tapping durin...
|Dec 16
|Sargeant Renfrew ...
|1
|Study says N.L. will see below average food pri...
|Dec 6
|meanwhile
|1
|RCMP hire PEDOPHILES/MURDERERS
|Dec 5
|UNMATRIXED
|1
|Dresden - The Worst War Crime Of WWII as Canadi... (Dec '10)
|Dec 4
|Stop Statism
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC