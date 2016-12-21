Jaguar Land Rover and Drayton Manor c...

Jaguar Land Rover and Drayton Manor chiefs receive New Year's Honours

Les Ratcliffe and Colin Bryan among those West Midlands business figures to be recognised in Queen's New Year's Honours 2017 Jaguar Land Rover's community relations chief and an international trade specialist are among the West Midlands business leaders to be recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours List. Former soldier Les Ratcliffe, who has been JLR's head of community relations since 1998, has been appointed an MBE in the 2017 list for outstanding service to the community.

