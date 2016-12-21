Is this Science North scientist Canada's next astronaut?
Olathe MacIntyre, a staff scientist with Science North, is among the top 100 candidates to be the Canadian Space Agency's next astronaut. She currently teaches Science North's visitors about the cosmos at the centre's newly upgraded planetarium and various space exhibits.
