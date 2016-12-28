In four hours Tuesday, five heroin ov...

In four hours Tuesday, five heroin overdoses in Presque Isle

In the span of four hours on Tuesday, five people in Presque Isle overdosed on heroin. All survived, and police are now investigating the source of the drugs.

