'I didn't do a single thing right,' says Rothesay man who lost home to fire
Jake Palmer says he's most haunted by the fact his two young children were supposed to be with him the night his home was destroyed by fire. "I didn't do a single thing right," Jake Palmer said outside the charred remains of the house that's been in his family since 1958.
